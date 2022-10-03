    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    market News

    Reliance Industries, SBI, Apollo Tyres and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make an opening in red on Monday as Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 127.5 points or 0.75 percent to 16,960.5 ahead of the opening on D-Street. Equities in other Asian markets see mixed moves this morning, as nervousness persists among investors about the impact of steep rate hikes on economic growth.
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Apollo Tyres is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 265
    REC is an intraday short with a stop loss at Rs 96
    Tech Mahindra is an intraday short with a stop loss at Rs 1,020
    SBI is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 516
    Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities
    Reliance Industries is a buy for a target of Rs 2,400-2,450 and stop loss at Rs 2,320
    JK Paper is a buy for target of Rs 400 with a stop loss at Rs 370
    Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    First Published:  IST
