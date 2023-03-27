Kotak Securities says RIL can lead market across multiple verticals, retains 'buy' rating

Kotak Securities has written a fourth positive note on Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) — the brokerage is saying RIL’s recent underperformance has been quite puzzling. The outlook for Reliance Industries is sanguine across key verticals, it said.

In energy, according to Kotak, the earnings would remain robust; in telecom, rising competitive intensity and likely delay in tariffs until the 2024 general election could impact the margin. However, it could make for a duopoly market and result in accelerated market share gains for Reliance Jio, Kotak said.

Read Here | Setback for lenders as SC says borrowers must be heard before an account is classified as fraud

In retail, recent acquisitions, store expansions, and entry of new verticals is also positive, Kotak said, adding that Reliance Industries will have market leadership across several verticals.

However, Kotak has lowered their FY24 EBITDA by 4-5 percent, which was largely because of delayed tariff hikes. But overall, it is quite positive on the stock — Kotak has gone ahead and increased the target price to Rs 3,000 versus the earlier Rs 2,900, and reiterated the ‘buy’ rating.

Read Here | Vodafone Idea at 52-week low after an analyst says tariff hikes may be delayed till General Election of 2024

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.