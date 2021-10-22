0

  Reliance Industries Q2 Earnings LIVE Updates: Mukesh Ambani-led RIL to post Sept quarter results shortly

Reliance Industries Q2 Earnings LIVE Updates: Mukesh Ambani-led RIL to post Sept quarter results shortly

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Reliance Industries Q2 Earnings LIVE Updates: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led RIL will report its financial results for the July-September period on Friday, October 22. The Street will closely track the oil-to-telecom conglomerate's Q2 numbers to assess the pace of recovery across businesses as they struggle against the pandemic. For the quarter ended June 30, RIL had posted a net profit of Rs 13,806 crore, beating Street estimates, driven by better price realisation in its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business, higher sales in the oil and gas unit, and a strong show in digital services.

  • Reliance Industries Q2 Results | Key things to watch out for

    Here are five expectations from Reliance Industries' earnings report for the July-September period:

    --Sequentially a better show for most segments (following a subdued Q1)
    --Rise in refining margins for first time since the onset of the pandemic
    --Morgan Stanley expects gross refining margin (GRM) to rise by $0.5/barrel QoQ to $7.3/barrel 
    --Nomura expects GRM to rise to $8.7/barrel in Q2 vs $6.7/barrel in Q1
    --Rise in refining margin due to global demand recovery, gas-to-oil switching for power generation

  • Reliance Industries' April-June EBITDA was highest ever in a quarter

    For the quarter ended June 30, Reliance Industries had reported a net profit of Rs 13,806 crore, beating Street estimates. Revenue came in at Rs 1,58,862 crore, up 57.4 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago. Its revenue was boosted by better price realisation in the oil-to-chemicals business, and a strong performance in the digital services unit.

    Its consolidated operating profit (EBITDA) for the April-June period rose to Rs 27,550 crore -- the highest ever in a quarter. (Read more on RIL Q1 results)

  • A look at Reliance Industries' journey to Rs 18 lakh crore mcap

    Reliance Industries took less than a fortnight to add Rs one lakh crore to its market value to Rs 18 lakh crore this month.

  • Reliance Industries first Indian company to hit Rs 18 lakh crore mcap 

    Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate Reliance Industries recently became the only Indian company to touch a market capitalisation of Rs 18 lakh crore. (Read more about this milestone)

  • Reliance Industries shares are up 24% in past 3 months

    Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares have broken a series of records in the recent past, helping the conglomerate cement its position as the country's most valuable company. The stock has rewarded investors with a return of 37.8 percent in the past six months, and 23.9 percent in the last three months alone. 

    The big trigger for the Reliance Industries stock has been the company's multiple investments in green energy businesses globally.

    Here's how RIL shares have performed in the past 12 months: 

  • Reliance Q2 Results: Street expects 12.8% consolidated revenue growth

    Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect Reliance Industries' consolidated revenue to grow 12.8 percent to Rs 1.58 lakh crore in Q2. They expect the profit to increase 5.4 percent to Rs 12,946 crore. (What to expect from RIL earnings today)

  • What To Expect | Reliance Industries' net profit expected at Rs 12,946 crore in Q2 after subdued Q1

    Reliance Industries is expected to report a sequentially better quarterly performance for most segments. 

  • RIL Q2 Results | Reliance Industries shares rise marginally ahead of quarterly earnings announcement

    Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares ended 0.2 percent higher at Rs 2,627.1 apiece on BSE ahead of the company's earnings announcement, due shortly. The headline Sensex index declined 0.2 percent, extending losses to the fourth day in a row. 

    At the current level, the Reliance Industries stock is within a Rs 125 distance from an all-time high touched on October 19. (Read more on Reliance shares)

  • Reliance Industries Q2 results shortly

    Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will report its financial results for the July-September period shortly. The Street will closely track the group's Q2 numbers to assess the pace of recovery across businesses as they continue to struggle against the pandemic.

  • Welcome to CNBC-TV18's India Inc Earnings LIVE Blog

    Good evening, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's coverage of India Inc earnings where we bring the latest news on the financial performance of some of India's top businesses. Be the first to catch the vital financials of the movers and shakers of Corporate India to make informed investment bets. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great earnings season. Good luck!

Catch minute-by-minute LIVE updates of the RIL Q2 results:
