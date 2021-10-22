Reliance Industries Q2 Earnings LIVE Updates: Mukesh Ambani-led RIL to post Sept quarter results shortly

Reliance Industries Q2 Results | Key things to watch out forHere are five expectations from Reliance Industries' earnings report for the July-September period:--Sequentially a better show for most segments (following a subdued Q1)--Rise in refining margins for first time since the onset of the pandemic--Morgan Stanley expects gross refining margin (GRM) to rise by $0.5/barrel QoQ to $7.3/barrel--Nomura expects GRM to rise to $8.7/barrel in Q2 vs $6.7/barrel in Q1--Rise in refining margin due to global demand recovery, gas-to-oil switching for power generation