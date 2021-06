Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) partly paid shares were relisted on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday at Rs 1,572 per share. The stock jumped more than 3 percent intraday after listing.

At 2:50 pm, the stock was trading 0.98 percent higher at Rs 1,561.65 on NSE. The share price of Reliance Industries was up 0.77 percent at 2,191.70 apiece.

In an exchange filing, RIL said it received Rs 13,150.7 crore as the first call on partly paid-up equity shares.

The company had fixed May 12, 2021, as the record date for the purpose of determining the holders of the partly paid-up equity shares (eligible shareholders) who shall be liable to pay the money on the first call.

On June 3, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate had closed the Rs 53,124-crore rights issue after getting an overwhelming response from existing shareholders. The 42,26,26,894 partly paid-up equity shares issue was subscribed 1.59 times and received applications worth Rs 84,000 crore.

The issue was priced at Rs 1,257 per share, out of which investors paid the first installment of Rs 314.25 a share till June 3, the last day for rights issue subscription.

