Reliance Industries on acquisition spree; stock gains nearly 1%

Shares of Reliance Industries rose nearly one percent to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,677.55 amid positive newsflow. The gains can be largely attributed to the oil-to-telecom conglomerate announcing two acquisitions on Tuesday post market hours.

At 11:42 am, shares of RIL were trading 0.4 percent higher at Rs 2,678.3.

In the past three years, shares of Nifty50-heavyweight has soared over 140 percent whereas the 50-stock index has gained only 73 percent.

This comes after NexWafe GmbH, a German manufacturer of silicon wafers for solar panels, announced the induction of RIL’s wholly-owned subsidiary -Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL) - as a strategic lead investor in its $45 million Series C financing round with an investment of $29 million in phase one.

Recently, the conglomerate announced two acquisitions. RNESL acquired REC Solar Holdings from China National Bluestar (Group) Co Ltd, and RNESL planning to acquire a 40 percent stake in Sterling and Wilson Solar.