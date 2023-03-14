Here are the next key levels for Reliance Industries on the charts

Since the closing on March 8, the Nifty 50 index has declined exactly 600 points. One-sixth, or 104 of those have come from Reliance Industries.

Shares of index heavyweight Reliance Industries hit a 52-week low in intraday trading on Monday and turned out to be among the top contributors to the Nifty 50 index's downside.

The stock closed lower for the third straight day on Monday, and has lost over 5.5 percent during this period.

Reliance Industries commands a weightage of 10.5 percent on the Nifty 50 index and any significant movement in the stock would be directly proportional to the index direction as well.

Since the closing on March 8, the Nifty 50 index has declined exactly 600 points. One-sixth, or 104 of those have come from Reliance Industries.

Shares of Reliance Industries have declined over 11 percent so far this year.

Kunal Shah of LKP Securities believes that the stock has closed below its key support level of Rs 2,300 but there has to be follow-up selling for confirmation of a trend. "If that does not happen, it could be a false breakdown as well," he said.

On the downside, he sees next support for Reliance at levels of Rs 2,185, which is still another Rs 100 below its current levels. Resistance on the upside is seen at Rs 2,420 but in the immediate term, resistance to be at Rs 2,360. "There are multiple hurdles on the upside," he said. He advises traders to sell on every rise.

Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal also highlighted Rs 2,300 to be a key support for Reliance, below which he sees downside towards levels of Rs 2,220.

Shares of Reliance have bounced twice from support levels of Rs 2,300 - Rs 2,290 in the recent past, observed Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com. However, he said that in case there is follow-up selling in the stock, there could be unwinding of long positions, which can drag the stock towards Rs 2,240 - Rs 2,210. "Short-term traders should avoid bottom fishing until this breakdown is proved to be a false breakdown," he said.