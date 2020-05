India's largest conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) mega rights issue opened on May 20 for subscription for existing shareholders. The company proposed to raise Rs 53,125 crore through its biggest ever rights issue which will close on June 3, 2020.

Majority of the brokerages and independent analysts remain bullish on the rights issue considering the company's strategy of deleveraging its balance sheet to become a zero net debt. Recent big deals acquired from marquee investors for Reliance Jio Platforms remains another reason for the experts to remain positive on this rights issue.

The rights issue price has been fixed at Rs 1,257 per share, of which 25 percent of the amount i.e Rs 314.25 will be paid by the investors at the time of application. Another 25 percent i.e. Rs 314.25 will be paid by the investor in May 2021 and the balance 50 percent i.e. Rs 628.50 will be paid in November 2021 .

CLSA in its report said that the visibility of cash inflow of $1.8 billion now and $5.2 billion in future calls in FY22 should allay concern about leverage.

"At an 11 percent cost of equity, the present value of this unpaid obligation of Rs 942.5/share to be paid in two separate tranches. Including the impact of a lower dividend for this class of shares (c. Rs8/share) implies this script should trade at a discount of c. Rs 830/share to the main RIL script when it is listed on 12 June," said the report.

The brokerage further added that this discount will keep rising and converging closer to the actual uncalled amount as we move closer to the date of the final call. Therefore, this script will become a leveraged play on the movements of the main RIL script.

Motilal Oswal Securities in a note said the contribution from the standalone business to RIL's consolidated Ebitda has declined to 60 percent in FY20 from 85 percent in FY15.

Higher debt in the standalone business as well as better valuations for telecom and consumer businesses that account for 78 percent of valuations leads it to believe that these two segments are the new core, the brokerage said.

It now values the firm’s core business at just Rs 358 per share, Reliance Retail at Rs 500 a share and RJio at Rs 760.

Meanwhile, Moody's Investors Service said that the RIL's rights issue is credit positive as earnings will decline because of economic shutdowns.

"This is in line with the company's target to reduce its net debt to zero by March 31, 2021. The proceeds from the rights issue will reduce RIL's net debt by about $7.8 billion and is credit positive," Moody's said in a note.

The total net debt reduction from completion of these transactions will lower RIL's reported net debt, by about 68 percent and will be equivalent to 1.1x its reported EBITDA of Rs 1 lakh crore for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, added the credit rating agency.

Vineeta Sharma, head of research at Narnolia Financial Advisors also advised investors to apply for shares in the rights issue.

Prashanth Tapse, associate vice president, research at Mehta Equities suggested shareholders to subscribe the rights issue. He said, "We advise existing to exercise the rights and 'Subscribe' to the issue offered by RIL which is similar to that of investing in a company future growth and remain invested in the stock for at least 2-3 years to see the benefit colouring."

"Availing rights just because the offer is at discount to market price is not the only parameter to consider," he said, adding investors should also look at factors such as growth prospects and the reason behind the company's decision to come out with a rights issue and so on.

Just two days earlier, RIL bagged fourth major investment by PE fund General Atlantic in Jio Platforms, in barely a month, the other three being Facebook, Silver Lake Partners and Vista Equity Partners.