Reliance Industries mcap returns to Rs 16 lakh crore as shares hit record high

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) shares surpassed their earlier record high registered in September 2020 to scale a new peak, taking the conglomerate's market capitalisation back above the Rs 16 lakh crore mark.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) shares jumped as much as 3.35 percent to touch a record high of Rs 2,370.60 on BSE, taking the conglomerate's market capitalisation back above the Rs 16 lakh crore mark. The RIL stock surpassed its last record high of Rs 2,369.35, which was registered in September last year.

At 1:10 pm, the heavyweight RIL stock traded with a gain of 3.37 percent at Rs 2,370.95, outperforming the headline Sensex index, which was up 0.25 percent.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said his group had started developing the green energy complex in Jamnagar with an investment of Rs 75,000 crore. “The complex will have four giga factories,” he said in his keynote address to the International Climate Summit 2021.

Reliance Industries will create or enable at least 100 GW out of 450 GW renewable target of India by 2030, Ambani said, calling climate change a global problem. “India is planning to create a green hydrogen ecosystem in the country and Reliance Industries is fully committed to fulfilling India’s green ambition,” he added. ( Read more on what Mukesh Ambani said here

In a separate development, the group on Thursday said its retail arm Reliance Retail Ventures had acquired the sole control of Just Dial on September 1. In a regulatory filing after market hours, Reliance Industries said Reliance Retail Ventures now holds a 40.98 percent stake in Just Dial.

Reliance Retail Ventures is the holding company of all retail companies under the Reliance Industries group.