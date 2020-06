The oil-to-digital conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) market capitalisation crossed Rs 10 lakh crore after the shares rallied over 3 percent on Thursday led by positive sentiment on over subscription of the company’s Rs 53,124 crore rights issue.

The stock gained 3 percent to touch intraday high of Rs 1,589 per share leading to a market cap of more than Rs 10.06 lakh crore on the BSE.

RIL shares have rallied 81.4 percent since its 52-week low of Rs 875.70 on March 23.

The rights issue of the Mukesh Ambani led conglomerate was subscribed 158.8 percent. According to the data available on the stock exchanges, the issue subscription showed that the total bids received for RIL’s Rights shares stood at 67.11 crore overshooting the 42.26 crore shares on offer by 58.8 percent. The issue was opened for the subscription of shareholders on May 20 and closes on June 3.

Reliance Industries Ltd Rights Entitlement (RIL-RE) was a massive hit, with the issue commanding a premium to their intrinsic value on each of the seven trading sessions. Reliance Industries Rights Entitlement (RE) trading began on May 20 simultaneously with rights issue open. Friday, May 29, was the last day for buying or selling Rights Entitlements on NSE / BSE.

According to data from Dealogic, the issue is the biggest in the world by a non-financial issuer in the last 10 years. The only other non-financial issuer close to the issue size is $7.002 billion issue by Bayer AG in June 2018.

In its path towards becoming net-zero debt company, RIL's digital subsidiary Reliance Jio Platforms has attracted investments worth Rs 78,562 crore in the last one month from large investors including KKR, Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista and General Atlantic.

The company has also expanded its JioMart service to customers across several cities, after successfully conducting a pilot across areas in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan.

(Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)