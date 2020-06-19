Market Reliance Industries m-cap crosses Rs 11 lakh crore as stock doubles from March lows Updated : June 19, 2020 04:20 PM IST The stock has gained over 106 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 867.82 hit on March 23, 2020. The rally in the stock was fueled by optimism over the company becoming net debt-free after having raised Rs 1.68 lakh crore in under two months. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply