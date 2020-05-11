Market Reliance Industries m-cap crosses Rs 10 lakh crore; RIL stock surges above Rs 1,600 apiece for first time since January Updated : May 11, 2020 10:37 AM IST In today's trade, the stock has rallied as much as 3.3 percent to its day's high of Rs 1,614.85. RIL shares have rallied 80.4 percent since its 52-week low of Rs 875.70 on March 23 and is up 4.64 percent in 2020. The stock was trading above Rs 1,600 for the first time since January 20, 2020. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365