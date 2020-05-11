Reliance Industries m-cap crosses Rs 10 lakh crore; RIL stock surges above Rs 1,600 apiece for first time since January

The oil-to-telecom major Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) market capitalisation crossed Rs 10 lakh crore on Monday over positive developments on the company’s debt reduction plan.

The RIL stock's market capitalisation also crossed the Rs 10 lakh crore mark in the previous session but settled below that level at Rs 9,90,088.02 crore.

In today's trade, the stock has rallied as much as 3.3 percent to its day's high of Rs 1,614.85 and its market captalisation was at 10.18 lakh crore. The stock was trading above Rs 1,600 for the first time since January 20, 2020.

RIL shares have rallied 80.4 percent since its 52-week low of Rs 875.70 on March 23 and is up 4.64 percent in 2020.

The rise comes amid back-to-back investments in its telecom arm Jio Platforms. US-based private equity firm Vista Equity Partners will buy a 2.32 percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore, Reliance Industries announced on Friday.

This comes days after private equity firm Silver Lake said it will invest nearly Rs 5,655.75 crore in its digital arm Reliance Jio Platforms for 1.1 percent stake. Earlier, the company secured a Rs 43,574 crore investment from Facebook for a 9.99 percent stake, boosting its efforts to cut debt.

Along with these, the upcoming (Rs 53,125 crore) rights issue and a previous investment by British Petroleum in FY2019-20 (Rs 7,000 crore) have also led to a massive decline in RIL's debt.

Post the investment from Vista Equity Partners, RIL debt will fall 75 percent from Rs 1.61 lakh crore to just 0.4 lakh crore. It has already raised Rs 1.2 lakh crore counting in the latest investment.

"With strong visibility to these equity infusions, the Board was informed that RIL is set to achieve net-zero debt status ahead of its own aggressive timeline," the company said in its March quarter earnings release, which also uplifted the sentiment for its stock.