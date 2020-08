Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) jumped 1.5 percent on Wednesday after the company announced the acquisition of a majority equity stake in online pharmacy delivery startup Netmeds. RIL subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures has acquired a majority equity stake in Vitalic Health and its subsidiaries Netmeds for a cash consideration of approximately Rs 620 crore.

The stock surged as much as 1.47 percent to Rs 2,150 per share on BSE.

The acquisition comes on the back of rival Amazon launching online drug sales in Bengaluru - Amazon Pharmacy, which will offer both over-the-counter and prescription-based drugs.

Also, two other prominent e-pharma companies Medlife and PharmEasy are now looking for a potential merger. As per the CCI filing, PharmEasy looks to acquire 100 percent equity shares of Medlife. Medlife and its promoters will get 19.59 percent of the equity share capital of PharmEasy's parent company API Holdings.

Speaking about the investment, Isha Ambani, Director of RRVL, said, “This investment is aligned with our commitment to provide digital access for everyone in India. The addition of Netmeds enhances Reliance Retail’s ability to provide good quality and affordable health care products and services, and also broadens its digital commerce proposition to include most daily essential needs of consumers.”

RIL's announcement to buy Netmeds is its second acquisition in the e-pharmacy space, an area it has highlighted would be of focus as it builds its digital e-commerce ecosystem, said Morgan Stanley in a note. It added that Over the past three years RIL has announced $3.1bn in acquisitions with 13 percent in retail, 80 percent in (technology, media and telecom) and 6 percent in energy.