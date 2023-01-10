Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail may have their IPOs in the next 12-18 months, according to CLSA

CLSA has reiterated its buy rating on Reliance Industries with a price target of Rs 2,970.
Reliance Jio reported a nearly 27 percent increase in profit to Rs 4,729 crore for the September quarter compared to the year-ago period.
Reliance Retail posted a 44.5 percent year-on-year growth in revenue to Rs 57,694 crore for the September quarter while profit surged by 36 percent to Rs 2,305 crore over the year ago period.
Shares of Reliance Industries are trading 1.4 percent lower at Rs 2,559.60.
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.