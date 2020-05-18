Market Reliance Industries gains after General Atlantic deal, CLSA bullish on net zero debt target Updated : May 18, 2020 11:31 AM IST The share price of Reliance Industries has jumped over 67 percent since its recent low of Rs 867.43 hit on March 23. With General Atlantic’s investment, Jio Platforms has now raised Rs 67,194.75 crore from leading technology investors in less than four weeks. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365