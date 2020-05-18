Reliance Industries gains after General Atlantic deal, CLSA bullish on net zero debt target

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) gained in the early trade on Monday after the announcement that US-based private equity firm General Atlantic will invest Rs 6,598.38 crore for a 1.34 percent stake in Jio Platforms. This will be the fourth large investment in Jio Platforms in four weeks. The oil-to-retail-telecom conglomerate's stock, however, gave up early gains amid sustained selling in line with the benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50.

The RIL stock has fallen 2.77 percent YTD. With that said, the share price of Reliance Industries has jumped over 67 percent since its recent low of Rs 867.43 hit on March 23. At 10:45 am, RIL stock was trading 1.05 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,443.65 apiece on the BSE.

With General Atlantic’s investment, Jio Platforms has now raised Rs 67,194.75 crore from leading technology investors in less than a month. Some of the recent major investors in Jio Platform include Facebook, Silver Lake Partners and Vista Equity Partners.

Global brokerage CLSA has maintained a 'buy' call on RIL with a target price of Rs 1,770 per share as the company's target to cut net debt by Rs 1.5 lakh crore looks more realistic. It further added that the recent stake sales and rights issue give visibility on Rs 1.3 lakh crore in cash inflow as well.

These investments by General Atlantic, Vista, Silver Lake and Facebook should reposition Jio as a major tech player rather than just a telecom service provider, the CLSA said.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani promoted RIL has also announced a rights issue of 1:15 at Rs 1,257 apiece. An existing RIL shareholder can subscribe to one share for Rs 1257, for every 15 shares he or she already owns in the company. The Rs 53,125 crore rights issue will open for subscription on May 20.

"This would see consolidated net debt (including liabilities) to Ebitda decline to sub-1x by Mar 22CL from 2.7x in Mar 20CL. Closure of the stake sale in tower InvIT & further progress in fiber InvIT & the Aramco deals along with positive developments in the newly launched online-to-offline retail platform (Jio Mart) are other potential triggers for the stock," CLSA said.

