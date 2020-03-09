Commodities Reliance Industries falls over 6.5% on slumping crude oil prices Updated : March 09, 2020 10:32 AM IST So far this year, Reliance Industries has corrected over 20 percent, while the Sensex has declined over 11 percent. RIL around mid-January reported its highest-ever quarterly consolidated net profit at Rs 11,640 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, up by 13.5 percent from the year-ago period. Morgan Stanley has moved RIL as its top pick at a target price of Rs 1,632 per share.