Reliance Industries falls over 6.5% on slumping crude oil prices

Updated : March 09, 2020 10:32 AM IST

So far this year, Reliance Industries has corrected over 20 percent, while the Sensex has declined over 11 percent.
RIL around mid-January reported its highest-ever quarterly consolidated net profit at Rs 11,640 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, up by 13.5 percent from the year-ago period.
Morgan Stanley has moved RIL as its top pick at a target price of Rs 1,632 per share.
