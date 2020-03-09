Reliance Industries falls over 6.5% on slumping crude oil prices

Shares of Reliance Industries slumped over 6.5 percent in early trade on Monday amid a sharp slump in global crude oil prices. The index heavyweight stock opened at the day's high of Rs 1,245 per share, down 2 percent from its Friday's close of Rs 1,270.05. It hit the day's low at Rs 1,186.40.

At 9.45 am, RIL shares quoted at Rs 1,188 on BSE, while the 30-share benchmark BSE index nosedived 1438 points, trading at five-month low of 36,138. So far this year, Reliance Industries has corrected over 20 percent, while the Sensex has declined over 11 percent.

Market experts say that falling crude prices has sowed the seeds of doubt in investor mind whether Saudi Aramco will invest money in RIL and that will impact the conglomerate's plan to clear its debt by 2021.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, A K Prabhakar, Head, Research, IDBI Capital said, “Crude impact is the primary reason and Reliance Industries has said it will become debt free by 2021. Now with crude correcting will Saudi Aramco invest money in RIL is the big question on investors’ mind.”

Global crude oil prices plummeted over 30 percent earlier on Monday, posting its biggest loss in nearly three decades, on worries that a price war is brewing following Saudi Arabia slashed its official selling price after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and Russia failing to reach a deal to reduce output.

Brent crude futures fell by as much as $14.25, or 31.5 percent, to $31.02 a barrel. That was the biggest percentage drop since January 17, 1991, at the start of the first Gulf War and the lowest since February 12, 2016. It was trading at $35.75 at 0114 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell by as much as $11.28, or 27.4 percent, to $30 a barrel. That was also the biggest percentage drop since the first Gulf War in January 1991 and the lowest since February 22, 2016. It was trading at $32.61.

The outlook for Reliance Industries refining business has deteriorated significantly in recent weeks amid falling demand for air turbine fuel in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The refining business contributes RIL's largest operating profit and a gloomy outlook in the oil-telecom-retail conglomerate's core business has dampened investor sentiment.

RIL around mid-January reported its highest-ever quarterly consolidated net profit at Rs 11,640 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, up by 13.5 percent from the year-ago period. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 10,251 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 11,333 crore for the quarter under review.

However, RIL's consolidated revenue for the third quarter dipped 1.4 percent to Rs 168,858 crore from Rs 171,300 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Not worried about the recent downtrend in the stock, global brokerage HSBC sees current price levels as buying opportunity in Reliance Industries and has recommended a target price of Rs 1,740 per share. It said that deleveraging and downstrea maring concerns overlook telecom and retail poentials.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley has moved RIL as its top pick at a target price of Rs 1,632 per share. It said the price is down to levels reached last year when it stated its plan to lower debt.

On whether the current price levels are a buying opportunity, IDBI Capital's Prabhakar said, “I will wait to buy, no hurry.”

-with inputs from Reuters

Disclaimer: The CNBCTV18.com editorial team does not engage in speculative or active trading in stock markets and follows its Code of Conduct on securities trading and investment. Any investor/ viewer is advised to carry out necessary diligence on their own or through a certified registered financial advisor for investment decisions.