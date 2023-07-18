CNBC-TV18 explains the demerger of Jio Financial Services from Reliance Industries

Once Jio Financial is listed as a stock, at a future date, the stock will be removed from the index after the end-of-day on third day of its listing - subject to certain price conditions.

The big event over the next 48 hours is going to be the demerger of Jio Financial Services from Reliance Industries. Remember that at the time of declaring its September quarter earnings, RIL had announced the demerger of Jio Financial Services for a ratio of 1 equity share of Jio Financial for 1 fully paid-up equity share held in RIL. This is now going to take place day after tomorrow - that is Thursday morning.

First things first, the record date or the ex date to determine who is eligible to get Jio Financial shares is July 20. So if you own shares in Reliance Industries as of July 20, you are eligible to get shares of Jio Financial Services.

Now, since Jio Financial is being spun out of Reliance Industries, the share price of Reliance Industries will have to be adjusted accordingly. That would depend on what value to give Jio FInancial Services.

So what exactly will happen on Thursday morning?

First up, there will be a special pre-open session that will be held for the price discovery of Reliance Industries post the demerger. The reference price used for the same would be Reliance Industries' closing price on Wednesday.

For example, if Reliance closes at Rs 1,000 on Wednesday, and the stock settles at Rs 900 at the end of the special session, Jio Financial Services will be quoted at Rs 100 (1,000 - 900).

Post this, Jio Financial Services will join the indices, quoted at a fixed price of Rs 100. It will become the 51st stock on the Nifty 50 index, till the time it gets listed. It will not be replacing any stock. The listing date is not known yet.

But once Jio Financial is listed as a stock, at a future date, the stock will be removed from the index after the end-of-day on third day of its listing - subject to certain price conditions. So, if Jio Financial lists on T, it will be delisted from the indices at the end of T+3 days.

The F&O Impact

In the run-up to the record date, based on the existing rules, all Futures & Options contracts of Reliance Industries are likely to expire a day prior to the record date.

How is the street thinking about valuing Jio Financial?

Jio Financial Services will hold 413 million treasury shares of Reliance Industries, which will be 6.1 percent of Reliance Industries' total outstanding shares.

The street is ascribing value to this 6.1 percentholding in Reliance Industries, with estimates ranging between Rs 150-200 per share. The value would subsequently be higher as details on business strategy, targets etc. are disclosed.

Markets are also in anticipation of the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries to focus on Jio Financial Services.

Shares of Reliance Industries closed at a 52-week high on Monday and is within touching distance at an all-time high.