Reliance Industries declares final dividend of Rs 9 per share for FY23

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd ended at Rs 2,536.20, down by Rs 83.60, or 3.19 percent on the BSE.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday declared a dividend of Rs 9 for the financial year 2023.

"The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 9 per fully paid-up equity share of 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. This payment of the dividend is subject to approval of members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company," the compy said in an exchange filing.

A dividend is a portion of a business's earnings shared with its shareholders.

Disclaimer:

Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.