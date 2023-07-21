Reliance Industries declares final dividend of Rs 9 per share for FY23

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd ended at Rs 2,536.20, down by Rs 83.60, or 3.19 percent on the BSE.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday, July 21, declared a dividend of Rs 9 for the financial year 2023.

Share Market Live NSE

"The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 9 per fully paid-up equity share of 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. This payment of the dividend is subject to the approval of members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company," the company said in an exchange filing.

For FY22, Reliance Industries declared a dividend of Rs 8 per equity share, for FY21, it was Rs 7 per share and for FY20, it was Rs 6.5.

A dividend is a portion of a business's earnings shared with its shareholders.

The oil-to-retail conglomerate reported a net profit of Rs 16,011 crore, compared to Rs 17,955 crore during the same period last year. The company reported revenue of Rs 2.07 lakh crore against Rs 2.19 lakh crore last year.

The operating profit of Rs 38,093 crore was higher than the Rs 37,997 crore in the same quarter last year, while the EBITDA margin expanded by 100 basis points year-on-year to 18.3 percent from 17.3 percent.

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd ended at Rs 2,536.20, down by Rs 83.60, or 3.19 percent on the BSE.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)

Disclaimer:

Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.