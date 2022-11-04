Homemarket newsstocks news

Reliance Industries, Dalmia Bharat, MGL: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

Reliance Industries, Dalmia Bharat, MGL: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

1 Min(s) Read

By Sangam Singh   IST (Updated)

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 rose on Friday led by oil & gas, financial, metal and auto shares, though losses in IT stocks capped the upside.

Recommended Articles

View All

Midterms, misinformation & now the Musk factor — what ails US elections 2022

IST7 Min(s) Read

Pharma PLI weighed down by low subsidies, caveats but market indicates scheme will take off now

IST4 Min(s) Read

There is a connection between Bikaji & Haldiram. Do you know what?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Some of world's biggest brands have quietly paused ads on Twitter

IST3 Min(s) Read

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical analyst
Buy Divi's Laboratories for a target of Rs 3,880 with a stop loss at Rs 3,730
Buy Piramal Enterprises for a target of Rs 930 with a stop loss at Rs 880
Buy Dalmia Bharat for a target of Rs 1,700 with a stop loss at Rs 1,635
Buy MGL for a target of Rs 910 with a stop loss at Rs 875
Shrikant Chouhan, Technical Analyst
Reliance Industries is a buy for a target of Rs 2,650-2,640 with a stop loss at Rs 2,520
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is a buy for a target Rs 4,750 with a stop loss at Rs 4,540
Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

buy sell ideasDalmia BharatMahangar Gas Ltd (MGL)Reliance Industries

Next Article

Wall Street loses value, US Treasury yields rise after hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve