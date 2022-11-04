Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Reliance Industries, Dalmia Bharat, MGL: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

    Reliance Industries, Dalmia Bharat, MGL: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

    Reliance Industries, Dalmia Bharat, MGL: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Updated)

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 rose on Friday led by oil & gas, financial, metal and auto shares, though losses in IT stocks capped the upside.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Midterms, misinformation & now the Musk factor — what ails US elections 2022

    Midterms, misinformation & now the Musk factor — what ails US elections 2022

    IST7 Min(s) Read

    Pharma PLI weighed down by low subsidies, caveats but market indicates scheme will take off now

    Pharma PLI weighed down by low subsidies, caveats but market indicates scheme will take off now

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    There is a connection between Bikaji & Haldiram. Do you know what?

    There is a connection between Bikaji & Haldiram. Do you know what?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Some of world's biggest brands have quietly paused ads on Twitter

    Some of world's biggest brands have quietly paused ads on Twitter

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Mitessh Thakkar, Technical analyst
    Buy Divi's Laboratories for a target of Rs 3,880 with a stop loss at Rs 3,730
    Buy Piramal Enterprises for a target of Rs 930 with a stop loss at Rs 880
    Buy Dalmia Bharat for a target of Rs 1,700 with a stop loss at Rs 1,635
    Buy MGL for a target of Rs 910 with a stop loss at Rs 875
    Shrikant Chouhan, Technical Analyst
    Reliance Industries is a buy for a target of Rs 2,650-2,640 with a stop loss at Rs 2,520
    Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is a buy for a target Rs 4,750 with a stop loss at Rs 4,540
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    buy sell ideasDalmia BharatMahangar Gas Ltd (MGL)Reliance Industries

    Next Article

    Wall Street loses value, US Treasury yields rise after hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng