Reliance Industries, Dalmia Bharat, MGL: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

By Sangam Singh

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 rose on Friday led by oil & gas, financial, metal and auto shares, though losses in IT stocks capped the upside.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical analyst

Buy Divi's Laboratories for a target of Rs 3,880 with a stop loss at Rs 3,730

Buy Piramal Enterprises for a target of Rs 930 with a stop loss at Rs 880

Buy Dalmia Bharat for a target of Rs 1,700 with a stop loss at Rs 1,635

Buy MGL for a target of Rs 910 with a stop loss at Rs 875

Shrikant Chouhan, Technical Analyst

Reliance Industries is a buy for a target of Rs 2,650-2,640 with a stop loss at Rs 2,520

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is a buy for a target Rs 4,750 with a stop loss at Rs 4,540

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.