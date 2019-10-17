Market
Reliance Industries could be the first Indian company to reach $200 billion market cap -- BoFAML explains how
Updated : October 17, 2019 03:52 PM IST
Bank of America Merill Lynch (BoFAML) believes RIL could on the basis of three paramount drivers which could add over $70 billion of enterprise value (EV) in the company.
It believes most of the new businesses which are in gestation period will take around 24 months to acquire scale and contribute meaningfully to RIL’s fair value.
