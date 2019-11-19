Business
Reliance Industries becomes first Indian firm to cross market cap of Rs 9.5 lakh crore
Updated : November 19, 2019 02:16 PM IST
So far this year, RIL has returned over 34 percent to its investors, while the one-year return on the stock is over 31 percent.
In the last five years, RIL has returned over 200 percent to its investors, against a Sensex return of 44 percent.
Reliance Industries posted a 18.3 percent increase in its net profit to a record Rs 11,262 crore in its second-quarter results on October 18.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more