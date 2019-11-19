#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Reliance Industries becomes first Indian firm to cross market cap of Rs 9.5 lakh crore

Updated : November 19, 2019 02:16 PM IST

So far this year, RIL has returned over 34 percent to its investors, while the one-year return on the stock is over 31 percent.
In the last five years, RIL has returned over 200 percent to its investors, against a Sensex return of 44 percent.
Reliance Industries posted a 18.3 percent increase in its net profit to a record Rs 11,262 crore in its second-quarter results on October 18.
Reliance Industries becomes first Indian firm to cross market cap of Rs 9.5 lakh crore
cnbc two logos
