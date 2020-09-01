Reliance-Future Retail Deal: What's in store for DMart, other FMCG firms now?

The takeover of Future Group's retail business by Reliance has changed the dynamics of the organised grocery retail space. FMCG companies especially grocery retailer DMart will now look to step up to this big change in the industry given the intensifying competition and pressure, Credit Suisse said in a report.

According to the brokerage, the acquisition of Future Group's retail businesses by Reliance marks a major consolidation in the Indian organised retail sector, with two of the top three players merging.

Reliance's revenue and retail space will receive a big jump from this transaction considering the revenue of Reliance Retail in FY20 was Rs 346 billion and that of Future Retail's annualised revenue of FY20 (based on 9MFY20 results) was ~Rs 100 billion. This would total to Rs 446 billion, the largest in the industry. In terms of retail space, Future Retail has 16 million sqft, while Reliance has 28 million sqft, totalling to a mammoth 44 million sqft.

What is in store for DMart now?

Avenue Supermarts and Reliance Retail were the two strong players in the grocery market, while Future Retail remained the weak one with high leverage. "The weak competitor being acquired by a stronger one is negative for Avenue which now becomes a distant No. 2 in a largely two player market," said the brokerage.

Source: Credit Suisse Report

Post transaction, Reliance Retail will become 2.5x larger than DMart, which will be a big concern for the retailer. DMart's stronghold over its business in Mumbai will weaken now as Reliance will majorly strengthen its position in big cities first, explained the brokerage.

Source: Credit Suisse Report

Since Reliance Retail did not have a stronger presence in Mumbai, it will now use Future Retail's larger reach to its benefit. Reliance’s large format business SMART has ~15 stores in Mumbai compared to Future’s large format Big Bazaar which has ~24 stores in Mumbai. Thus, cities like Mumbai will become lot more competitive.

Overall organised retail still not large enough to impact financial metrics

According to the brokerage, Reliance will have the bargaining power in the industry which can force a change in terms of trade which is a negative for large FMCG companies. However, the financial metrics won't change drastically here as most FMCG companies have small share in organised retail businesses, about 10-15 percent of revenues.

Source: Credit Suisse Report

Therefore, even if there are changes to terms of trade like higher margins for retailers and increase in working capital cycle, it is unlikely to materially move the overall financial metrics of the FMCG companies, added the brokerage report.