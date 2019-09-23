Business
Reliance Capital slams CARE for downgrading debt to 'default': 5 things to know
Updated : September 23, 2019 02:09 PM IST
Reliance Capital Ltd has slammed the CARE rating agency’s decision to downgrade its debt to “default” levels
CARE Ratings late on Friday downgraded Reliance Capital’s (NBFC) bonds to ‘D’ from ‘BB’.
The shares of Reliance Capital touched an 52-week low of Rs 27.75, falling over 11 percent in Monday's trade on NSE.
