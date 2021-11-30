Reliance Capital locked in 5% lower circuit as RBI supersedes board

Reliance Capital shares were locked in the 5 percent lower circuit at Rs 18.10 today as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has superseded the board of directors of the Anil Ambani-owned company.

The stock has risen 59 percent year-to-date and has gained 95 percent in the past one year. However, its returns in the past 3 years have been negative. The stock has fallen 92 percent during the period.

RBI superseding the company's board comes on the back of defaults by Reliance Capital in meeting the payment obligations to its creditors and serious governance concerns which it has not been able to address effectively.

RBI will shortly initiate the process of resolution of the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and Nageswar Rao is appointed as the Administrator.

“The Company has no outstanding loans from banks and approx 95 percent of its debt is in the form of debentures,” Reliance Capital said in a press release.

“The Company looks forward to expeditious resolution of its debt and continuation as a well-capitalised going concern through the IBC process, in the overall interests of all its stakeholders, including lenders, customers, employees and shareholders,” the company said.

Reliance Capital had said on Saturday that it is unable to proceed with its asset monetisation which has resulted in a delay in servicing its debt.

The company's total financial indebtedness including short-term and long-term debt stood at Rs 21,781.01 crore. This amount also includes accrued interest up to October 31, 2021.