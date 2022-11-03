Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Relaxo shares hit 52-week low after inflation pressure eats into earnings

    Relaxo shares hit 52-week low after inflation pressure eats into earnings

    Relaxo shares hit 52-week low after inflation pressure eats into earnings
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The company also took an aggressive price correction in September 2022, to be competitive in the market.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Relaxo Footwear share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    There is a connection between Bikaji & Haldiram. Do you know what?

    There is a connection between Bikaji & Haldiram. Do you know what?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Brands are quitting Twitter spending — but many won't make a public statement

    Brands are quitting Twitter spending — but many won't make a public statement

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Fake fielding row explained: Why is Virat Kohli being accused of unfair play by Bangladesh fans and what does the law say?

    Fake fielding row explained: Why is Virat Kohli being accused of unfair play by Bangladesh fans and what does the law say?

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    BYJU’S won’t shut down Kerala office and will retain 140 laid-off employees

    BYJU’S won’t shut down Kerala office and will retain 140 laid-off employees

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Shares of Relaxo Footwears hit a new 52-week low after a weak earnings report for the September quarter.

    The company reported declines in its revenue, EBITDA, margins, and consolidated profits for the September quarter. The footwear major’s revenue declined by 6.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 670 crore.

    EBITDA halved year-on-year to Rs 59 crore.  Consolidated profit after tax also took a massive hit of 67.4 percent at Rs 22 crore compared to Rs 69 crore in the same period last year.

    The company attributed the weak results to a decline in the volume of categories serving the masses and increasing input costs. Consumers were facing inflationary pressures which affected their affordability and they started moving to price-competitive options, according to Relaxo Footwears.

    The company also took an aggressive price correction in September 2022, to be competitive in the market. Relaxo plans to clear all of its high-cost inventory by the end of next quarter. Higher raw material pricing also ate into margins.

    Relaxo’s shares have underperformed over the past year, with prices going down by around 30 percent.

    Shares of Relaxo are trading 4.5 percent lower at Rs 931.9.
    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Relaxo Footwear

    Previous Article

    Triveni Turbine expects growth between FY22-FY24 to compound at 35%

    Next Article

    Manali Petrochemicals shares drop in double-digits after net profit nearly wiped out

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng