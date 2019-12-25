Relaxo gave better returns in 2019 but brokerages prefer Bata India. Here's why
Updated : December 25, 2019 01:07 PM IST
In terms of year-to-date returns, rival Relaxo Footwear has outperformed Bata India, surging 68 percent, while the latter climbed 52 percent.
In Q2FY20, Bata India reported sales growth of 7 percent year-on-year (YoY).
Relaxo Footwear remained a step ahead by reporting sales growth of 14 percent YoY.
