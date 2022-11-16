Homemarket newsstocks news

Relaxo Footwears shares end at a 52-week low; shares down 30% this year

Relaxo Footwears shares end at a 52-week low; shares down 30% this year

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Shares of Relaxo have declined nearly 30 percent this year.

Recommended Articles

View All

Jet Airways’ re-launch: Standoff over PF and gratuity dues

IST3 Min(s) Read

Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

IST4 Min(s) Read

Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps

IST5 Min(s) Read

How did pharma companies fare in US in the September quarter

IST3 Min(s) Read


Shares of Relaxo Footwear fell to a 52-week low on Wednesday, continuing its trend of negative returns after a weak quarterly earnings performance.

The stock made a 52-week low of Rs 907 in intraday trading on Wednesday.

The popular footwear brand attributed its weak September quarter results to a decline in the volume of categories that serve the masses, along with high input costs. Inflationary pressures also hurt demand.

The company also took an aggressive price correction in September 2022, to be competitive in the market. Relaxo plans to clear all of its high-cost inventory by the end of next quarter. Higher raw material pricing also ate into margins.

Despite its worst performance in 10 quarters, broking firm Sharekhan remained bullish on the stock with a buy rating and a price target of Rs 1,185. On the other hand, Motilal Oswal remains neutral on the stock with a price target of Rs 900, which is close to its current market price.

Shares of Relaxo Footwear ended 0.7 percent lower at Rs 909. The stock has declined 30 percent this year, underperforming the benchmark indices as well as the broader market.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Relaxo Footwears

Previous Article

SEBI plans to introduce cybersecurity framework for stock brokers 

Next Article

Apollo Tyres focuses on gaining market share but analysts divided on debt reduction