    English
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Relaxo Footwears shares end at a 52-week low; shares down 30% this year

    Relaxo Footwears shares end at a 52-week low; shares down 30% this year

    Relaxo Footwears shares end at a 52-week low; shares down 30% this year
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Shares of Relaxo have declined nearly 30 percent this year.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Relaxo Footwear share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Jet Airways’ re-launch: Standoff over PF and gratuity dues

    Jet Airways’ re-launch: Standoff over PF and gratuity dues

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

    Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps

    Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    How did pharma companies fare in US in the September quarter

    How did pharma companies fare in US in the September quarter

    IST3 Min(s) Read


    Shares of Relaxo Footwear fell to a 52-week low on Wednesday, continuing its trend of negative returns after a weak quarterly earnings performance.

    The stock made a 52-week low of Rs 907 in intraday trading on Wednesday.

    The popular footwear brand attributed its weak September quarter results to a decline in the volume of categories that serve the masses, along with high input costs. Inflationary pressures also hurt demand.

    The company also took an aggressive price correction in September 2022, to be competitive in the market. Relaxo plans to clear all of its high-cost inventory by the end of next quarter. Higher raw material pricing also ate into margins.

    Despite its worst performance in 10 quarters, broking firm Sharekhan remained bullish on the stock with a buy rating and a price target of Rs 1,185. On the other hand, Motilal Oswal remains neutral on the stock with a price target of Rs 900, which is close to its current market price.

    Shares of Relaxo Footwear ended 0.7 percent lower at Rs 909. The stock has declined 30 percent this year, underperforming the benchmark indices as well as the broader market.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Relaxo Footwears

    Previous Article

    SEBI plans to introduce cybersecurity framework for stock brokers 

    Next Article

    Apollo Tyres focuses on gaining market share but analysts divided on debt reduction

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng