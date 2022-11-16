Relaxo Footwears shares end at a 52-week low; shares down 30% this year

Shares of Relaxo have declined nearly 30 percent this year.

Buy / Sell Relaxo Footwear share TRADE

Shares of Relaxo Footwear fell to a 52-week low on Wednesday, continuing its trend of negative returns after a weak quarterly earnings performance.

The stock made a 52-week low of Rs 907 in intraday trading on Wednesday.

The company also took an aggressive price correction in September 2022, to be competitive in the market. Relaxo plans to clear all of its high-cost inventory by the end of next quarter. Higher raw material pricing also ate into margins.

Despite its worst performance in 10 quarters, broking firm Sharekhan remained bullish on the stock with a buy rating and a price target of Rs 1,185. On the other hand, Motilal Oswal remains neutral on the stock with a price target of Rs 900, which is close to its current market price.