Relaxo net profit more than halves as environment remains challenging - shares drop

The company’s revenue dropped 8 percent to Rs 681 crore, while PAT was down 57%.

Shares of leading footwear manufacturing company Relaxo Footwears dropped more than three percent in morning trade on Monday after the company reported weak earnings for the December quarter due to subdued demand.

Relaxo Footwears reported a 57 percent slump in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 30 crore in the December quarter from Rs 70 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenues dropped 8 percent to Rs 681 crore as against Rs 744 crore in the year-ago period.

The footwear company attributed the lower revenues to "subdued demand in mass segment articles and higher volume or value base in the corresponding quarter in the fiscal year 2022 due to change in GST rate with effect from January 1, 2022".

Relaxo Footwears' EBITDA plunged 41 percent to Rs 72 crore as against Rs 122 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Also, the EBITDA margin dropped to 10.6 percent against 16.4 percent in the corresponding quarter mainly on account of aggressive price corrections in open footwear as well as the liquidation of high-cost inventory in the pipeline in the current quarter.

However, the margins witnessed an increase on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

The company management said that the market environment remains competitive and challenging. It has made price corrections to counter the same and while it has started seeing the effect of the same on volumes, its full effect will come into play from the March quarter onwards.

Shares of Relaxo Footwears are trading 3.57 percent lower at Rs 776.