Redington shares among top Nifty500 gainers; up 14% on stellar earnings

Redington India shares jumped as much as 14 percent on Wednesday after the company reported stellar numbers for the quarter ended September.

At 10:09 am, shares of the company were trading 7.6 percent higher at Rs 155.85. The stock was among the top gainers on the Nifty500 index.

The stock has gained after two days of consecutive fall. It had opened with a gap up open of 13.87 percent today.

Redington India shares are trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages.

In the past three years, the stock has soared 236 percent while the Nifty500 index has given a 73 percent return during the same period.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 15,287.46 crore as compared to Rs 13,763.94 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Consolidated profit for the quarter stood at Rs 307.20 crore against the year ago's Rs 177.84 crore.

Redington's operating margin expanded to 2.8 percent in Q2 FY22 from 2.1 percent in Q2 FY21.

Redington India is an integrated supply chain solution provider and one of the largest distributors of information technology products in India.

The company provides end-to-end supply chain solutions for all categories of IT, telecom, lifestyle, healthcare and solar products.