Shares of Redington (India) were locked at a 20 percent upper circuit limit, hitting a 52-week high of Rs 219.75 apiece after the company reported its March quarter earnings.

The stock price has gained over 165 percent in the last one year, while it is up more than 66 percent YTD.

The supply chain solution provider posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 302.51 crore in Q4FY21, up 153.78 percent as against Rs 119.20 crore during the year-ago period.

The company’s total revenue from operations during the quarter rose 22.40 percent to Rs 15,503.94 crore from Rs 12,666.66 crore, YoY.

For the full year, net profit increased 46.81 percent to Rs 756.39 crore in the year ended March 2021 from Rs 515.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2020.

Revenue rose 10.65 percent to Rs 56,945.86 crore from Rs 51,465.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2020.

The company’s Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 11.60 per share.