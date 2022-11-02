Homemarket newsstocks news

Redington India shares gain most since August on best half year revenue growth

Redington India shares gain most since August on best half year revenue growth

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Mini

Apple remains the company’s largest vendor, contributing 27 percent of the revenue. 

Recommended Articles

View All

Twitter blue tick: How Elon Musk's move to charge $8 a month has played out so far

IST5 Min(s) Read

Ten reasons why this might be India’s breakout moment

IST4 Min(s) Read

Unemployment rate rises, hiring slows in October — Rural Indians lose more jobs than urban

IST3 Min(s) Read

Indian startups hiring fewer senior staffers as gig workers muscle in: Razorpay report

IST3 Min(s) Read

Redington Ltd., India’s largest reseller of Apple products, reported its best ever half-year revenue growth of 25 percent between April-September. Consequently, shares ended over 8 percent higher, marking their best intraday gain since August.
For the September quarter,  the company's consolidated profit increased 26 percent to Rs 387 crore from Rs 307.2 crore in the same period a year ago.
The company’s revenue grew by 25 percent year-on-year. Apple remains the company’s largest vendor, contributing 27 percent of the revenue.
Of its total revenue, 74 percent was from the IT sector while mobility contributed 25 percent of the revenue. Singapore, India, and South Asia contributed 48 percent of the revenue, the same as last year.
The company is present in 30 countries and serves 38 markets, with product lines like electronics (PCs, desktops, laptops, iPads, MacBooks, smartphones, printers, consumables, and accessories), services (Digital printing, Industry 4.0, Cloud resell, managed services, Enterprise security solutions) and more.
Shares of Redington India ended 8.6 percent higher at Rs 149.20.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

RedingtonRedington share price

Previous Article

Why Tech Mahindra growth trailed its peers in July-September

Next Article

E-commerce has given a fillip to mattress industry, says CEO of Duroflex Group