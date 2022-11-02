    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Redington India shares gain most since August on best half year revenue growth

    Redington India shares gain most since August on best half year revenue growth

    Redington India shares gain most since August on best half year revenue growth
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Apple remains the company’s largest vendor, contributing 27 percent of the revenue. 

    Redington Ltd., India’s largest reseller of Apple products, reported its best ever half-year revenue growth of 25 percent between April-September. Consequently, shares ended over 8 percent higher, marking their best intraday gain since August.
    For the September quarter,  the company's consolidated profit increased 26 percent to Rs 387 crore from Rs 307.2 crore in the same period a year ago.
    The company’s revenue grew by 25 percent year-on-year. Apple remains the company’s largest vendor, contributing 27 percent of the revenue.
    Of its total revenue, 74 percent was from the IT sector while mobility contributed 25 percent of the revenue. Singapore, India, and South Asia contributed 48 percent of the revenue, the same as last year.
    The company is present in 30 countries and serves 38 markets, with product lines like electronics (PCs, desktops, laptops, iPads, MacBooks, smartphones, printers, consumables, and accessories), services (Digital printing, Industry 4.0, Cloud resell, managed services, Enterprise security solutions) and more.
    Shares of Redington India ended 8.6 percent higher at Rs 149.20.
    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
