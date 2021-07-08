Redington India board gives nod for bonus issue in 1:1 ratio

The board of directors at Redington India has given their approval for the issuance of bonus equity shares at a 1:1 ratio. The decision was taken by the BoD on July 7 during its meeting. The supply-chain provider announced that the date of August 20 was fixed for looking at eligible shareholders for the bonus allotment of shares.

''The Board of Directors have considered, approved and recommended a bonus issue of one equity share of INR 2/- (Rupees Two only) each fully paid up for every one equity share of INR 2/- (Rupees Two only) each held as on the Record date decided for this purpose. This bonus issue will be subject to the approval of shareholders and other approvals, consents, permissions, conditions and sanctions, as may be necessary,'' the company stated in an exchange filing.

The bonus shares were going to be issued through free reserves, securities premiums and the capital redemption reserve account as available on March 31, 2021. The company also clarified that the bonus shares would be on equal footing as all previously existing equity shares.

Due to the issuance of the bonus shares, the company also announced that it will be revising its final dividend of FY 2020-21, by bringing the date of record by around 2 weeks.