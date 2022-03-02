0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

Recent correction has made valuations relatively reasonable: Motilal Oswal

Profile image
By Dipti Sharma   IST (Published)
Mini

Preferred large-cap stocks by Motilal Oswal, which have corrected at least 10-20 percent from their 52-week highs, are SBI, Wipro, Tata Motors, Dabur India and many others.

Recent correction has made valuations relatively reasonable: Motilal Oswal
Spiked volatility in the market has led to the recent correction which has made stock valuations relatively more reasonable, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a note to clients.
The brokerage firm said that close to half of the Nifty constituents are now trading at a discount to their respective 10-year average valuation metrics.
Corporate earnings remain resilient, as reflected in the 45 percent earnings growth in Nifty constituents in 9MFY22, despite headwinds like the second and third COVID waves and consequent lockdowns, sharp input cost inflation, and supply chain dislocations.
Also Read |
“After the recent correction, the Nifty is now trading at 19x/16.5x FY23E/FY24E earnings. Our portfolio construction is premised on stocks where the earnings visibility remains solid, pricing power is healthy, and the recent correction has led to moderation in valuations. We continue to remain biased towards largecaps,” Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.
The correction in markets lately is a result of the geopolitical tension with the Russia-Ukraine conflict, US Fed signaling its intention to hike interest rates and fight inflation.
“Post the recent correction, the Nifty is now trading at 19x 12-months forward P/E, which is slightly lower than its 10-year average for the first time since Nov’20,” the brokerage firm said.
While the Nifty50 is down about 10 percent from its October 2021 peak, the broader market has seen a much sharper sell-off, the brokerage firm highlighted.
“Of the NSE 500 constituents, 37 percent of the stocks are trading more than 30 percent lower from their respective 52-week highs. Of the Nifty constituents, close to 50 percent stocks are now trading at valuations that are at a discount to their respective 10-year average, while one-third is trading at a premium of more than 10 percent v/s its 10-year average, demonstrating the two-faced nature of the index on valuations,” Motilal Oswal Financial Services pointed out.
Preferred large-cap ideas by Motilal Oswal, which have corrected at least 10-20 percent from their 52-week highs:
  • Housing Development Finance Corporation
  • State Bank of India
  • Wipro
  • HCL Technologies
  • Larsen & Toubro
  • Tata Motors
  • HDFC Life Insurance Company
  • Dabur India
  • Godrej Consumer Products
  • Apollo Hospital Enterprise
  • Gland Pharma
  • Macrotech Developers
    • Preferred Mid and Small-cap ideas by Motilal Oswal, which have corrected at least 20-30 percent from their 52-week highs:
    • Canara Bank
    • Jubilant FoodWorks
    • SAIL
    • Ashok Leyland
    • Dalmia Bharat
    • Zee Entertainment Enterprises
    • Whirlpool India
    • ICICI Securities
    • G R Infraprojects
    • Zensar Technologies
    • Mahanagar Gas
    • Transport Corporation of India
      • Tags
      Previous Article

      Steel prices up 10% in Europe in last 2 days; industry facing energy cost threat: JSPL

      Next Article

      Chip shortage hurting premium segment by 15-20%; expect recovery in 3-4 months: Bajaj Auto

      next story

      ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS ON MAP

      BehatNakurSaharanpur NagarSaharanpurDeobandRampur ManiharanGangohKairanaThana BhawanShamliBudhanaCharthawalPurqaziMuzaffar NagarKhatauliMeerapurNajibabadNaginaBarhapurDhampurNehtaurBijnorChandpurNoorpurKanthThakurdwaraMoradabad RuralMoradabad NagarKundarkiBilariChandausiAsmoliSambhalSuarChamrauaBilaspurRampurMilakDhanauraNaugawan SadatAmrohaHasanpurSiwalkhasSardhanaHastinapurKithoreMeerut Cantt.MeerutMeerut SouthChhaprauliBarautBaghpatLoniMuradnagarSahibabadGhaziabadModi NagarDholanaHapurGarhmukteshwarNoidaDadriJewarSikandrabadBulandshahrSyanaAnupshahrDebaiShikarpurKhurjaKhairBarauliAtrauliChharraKoilAligarhIglasHathrasSadabadSikandra RaoChhataMantGoverdhanMathuraBaldevEtmadpurAgra Cantt.Agra SouthAgra NorthAgra RuralFatehpur SikriKheragarhFatehabadBahTundlaJasranaFirozabadShikohabadSirsaganjKasganjAmanpurPatiyaliAliganjEtahMarharaJalesarMainpuriBhongaonKishaniKarhalGunnaurBisauliSahaswanBilsiBadaunShekhupurDataganjBaheriMeerganjBhojipuraNawabganjFaridpurBithari ChainpurBareillyBareilly Cantt.AonlaPilibhitBarkheraPuranpurBisalpurKatraJalalabadTilharPowayanShahjahanpurDadraulPaliaNighasanGola GokrannathSri NagarDhaurahraLakhimpurKastaMohammdiMaholiSitapurHargaonLaharpurBiswanSevataMahmoodabadSidhauliMisrikhSawaijpurShahabadHardoiGopamauSandiBilgram-MallanwanBalamauSandilaBangermauSafipurMohanUnnaoBhagwantnagarPurwaMalihabadBakshi Kaa TalabSarojini NagarLucknow WestLucknow NorthLucknow EastLucknow CentralLucknow Cantt.MohanlalganjBachhrawanTiloiHarchandpurRae BareliSalonSareniUnchaharJagdishpurGauriganjAmethiIsauliSultanpurSadarLambhuaKadipurKaimganjAmritpurFarrukhabadBhojpurChhibramauTirwaKannaujJaswantnagarEtawahBharthanaBidhunaDibiyapurAuraiyaRasulabadAkbarpur - RaniyaSikandraBhognipurBilhaurBithoorKalyanpurGovindnagarSishamauArya NagarKidwai NagarKanpur Cantt.MaharajpurGhatampurMadhaugarhKalpiOraiBabinaJhansi NagarMauranipurGarauthaLalitpurMehroniHamirpurRathMahobaCharkhariTindwariBaberuNarainiBandaChitrakootManikpurJahanabadBindkiFatehpurAyah ShahHusainganjKhagaRampur KhasBabaganjKundaBishwavnathganjPratapgarhPattiRaniganjSirathuManjhanpurChailPhaphamauSoraonPhulpurPratappurHandiaMejaKarachhanaAllahabad WestAllahabad NorthAllahabad SouthBaraKoraonKursiRam NagarBarabankiZaidpurDariyabadRudauliHaidergarhMilkipurBikapurAyodhyaGoshainganjKatehariTandaAlapurJalalpurAkbarpurBalhaNanparaMateraMahasiBahraichPayagpurKaiserganjBhingaShrawastiTulsipurGainsariUtraulaBalrampurMehnaunGondaKatra BazarColonelganjTarabganjMankapurGauraShohratgarhKapilvastuBansiItwaDoomariyaganjHarraiyaKaptanganjRudhauliBasti SadarMahadewaMenhdawalKhalilabadDhanghataPharendaNautanwaSiswaMaharajganjPaniyaraCaimpiyarganjPipraichGorakhpur UrbanGorakhpur RuralSahajanwaKhajaniChauri-ChauraBansgaonChilluparKhaddaPadraunaTamkuhi RajFazilnagarKushinagarHataRamkolaRudrapurDeoriaPathardevaRampur KarkhanaBhatpar RaniSalempurBarhajAtrauliyaGopalpurSagriMubarakpurAzamgarhNizamabadPhoolpur PawaiDidarganjLalganjMehnagarMadhubanGhosiMuhammadabad- Gohna (SC)MauBelthara RoadRasaraSikanderpurPhephanaBallia NagarBansdihBairiaBadlapurShahganjJaunpurMalhaniMungra BadshahpurMachhlishahrMariyahuZafrabadKerakatJakhanianSaidpurGhazipurJangipurZahoorabadMohammadabadZamaniaMughalsaraiSakaldihaSaiyadrajaChakiaPindraAjagaraShivpurRohaniyaVaranasi NorthVaranasi SouthVaranasi Cantt.SevapuriBhadohiGyanpurAuraiChhanbeyMirzapurMajhawanChunarMarihanGhorawalRobertsganjObraDuddhi

      Market Movers

      Currency

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      View More