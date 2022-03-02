Recent correction has made valuations relatively reasonable: Motilal Oswal

Spiked volatility in the market has led to the recent correction which has made stock valuations relatively more reasonable, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a note to clients.

The brokerage firm said that close to half of the Nifty constituents are now trading at a discount to their respective 10-year average valuation metrics.

Corporate earnings remain resilient, as reflected in the 45 percent earnings growth in Nifty constituents in 9MFY22, despite headwinds like the second and third COVID waves and consequent lockdowns, sharp input cost inflation, and supply chain dislocations.

“After the recent correction, the Nifty is now trading at 19x/16.5x FY23E/FY24E earnings. Our portfolio construction is premised on stocks where the earnings visibility remains solid, pricing power is healthy, and the recent correction has led to moderation in valuations. We continue to remain biased towards largecaps,” Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

The correction in markets lately is a result of the geopolitical tension with the Russia-Ukraine conflict , US Fed signaling its intention to hike interest rates and fight inflation.

“Post the recent correction, the Nifty is now trading at 19x 12-months forward P/E, which is slightly lower than its 10-year average for the first time since Nov’20,” the brokerage firm said.

While the Nifty50 is down about 10 percent from its October 2021 peak, the broader market has seen a much sharper sell-off, the brokerage firm highlighted.

“Of the NSE 500 constituents, 37 percent of the stocks are trading more than 30 percent lower from their respective 52-week highs. Of the Nifty constituents, close to 50 percent stocks are now trading at valuations that are at a discount to their respective 10-year average, while one-third is trading at a premium of more than 10 percent v/s its 10-year average, demonstrating the two-faced nature of the index on valuations,” Motilal Oswal Financial Services pointed out.

Preferred large-cap ideas by Motilal Oswal, which have corrected at least 10-20 percent from their 52-week highs:

Housing Development Finance Corporation

State Bank of India

Wipro

HCL Technologies

Larsen & Toubro

Tata Motors

HDFC Life Insurance Company

Dabur India

Godrej Consumer Products

Apollo Hospital Enterprise

Gland Pharma

Macrotech Developers

Preferred Mid and Small-cap ideas by Motilal Oswal, which have corrected at least 20-30 percent from their 52-week highs:

Canara Bank

Jubilant FoodWorks

SAIL

Ashok Leyland

Dalmia Bharat

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Whirlpool India

ICICI Securities

G R Infraprojects

Zensar Technologies

Mahanagar Gas