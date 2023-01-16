homemarket Newsstocks News

REC signs six MoUs with governments of UP and MP worth over Rs 1 lakh crore

REC signs six MoUs with governments of UP and MP worth over Rs 1 lakh crore

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 16, 2023 5:06:53 PM IST (Published)

The MoU has been inked for power generation projects worth Rs 14,103 crore with a capacity addition of nearly 3,000 MW, pollution control equipment, and allied works. 

Recommended Articles

View All

'People crying in office', 'trauma of losing the first job', Amazon employees describe situation amidst layoff

IST5 Min(s) Read

National skating champ Anoli Shah says India can be on top — with just 5-10% more effort

IST11 Min(s) Read

Air travel from Mangaluru to get costlier starting April as User Development Fee hiked

IST2 Min(s) Read

'How quickly life can turn upside down' — Indians bear brunt of Goldman Sachs layoffs

IST3 Min(s) Read

REC Ltd. has collaborated with the Uttar Pradesh government to extend financial assistance for several projects, including power generation, renewable energy, and infrastructure development in the state. The move will help in employment generation as well as exponential growth in Uttar Pradesh.


The state-owned company has signed multiple non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with the UP government during the UP Global Investors Summit in Delhi.

The MoU has been inked for a power generation project worth Rs 14,103 crore with a capacity addition of nearly 3,000 MW, pollution control equipment, and allied works.

In addition, the central public sector enterprise has also signed a deal for transmission projects of Rs 7,800 crore for strengthening the transmission system and network in UP, as well as for distribution project to the tune of Rs 13,600 crore for strengthening infrastructure, reducing AT&C losses, and to provide quality and affordable power to all.

The Power Ministry PSE has also entered into a partnership for a renewable energy project of Rs 45,350 crore for the addition of 10,000 MW capacity and for multiple infrastructure development projects in the state to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore across various sectors.

Further, during the recently concluded Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023, REC signed a non-binding MoU with MP Power Management Company Ltd. to extend financial assistance of Rs 15,086 crore for upcoming Sarani and Amarkantak thermal power projects, system improvement works, technology upgradation, renovation, and  modernisation.

Shares of REC ended 0.20 percent higher at Rs 123.05 on Monday.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

REC Ltd

Previous Article

RateGain picked by a leading European airline to expand to newer markets

Next Article

USFDA issues form-483 with three observations to Granules India's Telangana unit