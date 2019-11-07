#YesBank#TelecomWar
Sensex hits fresh record high, Nifty above 12K; metal shares under pressure
Asia stocks trade flat as trade talks drag on
Oil unchanged after overnight losses amid caution over trade talks
Rupee trades lower against US dollar
Realty shares rise on proposal of Rs 25,000 crore fund; Nifty Realty index up 3%

Updated : November 07, 2019 09:59 AM IST

In the proposed alternative investment fund, the government will invest Rs 10,000 crore and the rest amount (Rs 15,000 crore) will be funded by LIC Housing Finance, State Bank of India and other such firms.
Sobha shares rallied 8 percent intraday on Thursday, while Indiabulls Real Estate, Prestige Estates, and Oberoi Realty surged 4.47 percent, 3.8 percent, and 3.16 percent, respectively.
