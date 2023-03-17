Real Estate Stocks like DLF, Godrej Properties gain for second straight day on luxury housing boost

Part of this is due to the new capital gains tax applicable from April 1.

The Nifty Realty index is the top sectoral gainer in today's trading session, gaining for the second day in a row. The index follows up Thursday's 1.1 percent surge with gains of 2 percent so far.

Interestingly, the two-day upmove comes after the index had declined for seven consecutive sessions prior.

The turnaround is led by DLF, who on Thursday, confirmed what went viral a few weeks earlier - an image doing the rounds on social media about the rush at the company's luxurious project in Gurugram.

DLF confirmed the news on Thursday, and confirmed that it had clocked pre-sales of more than Rs 8,000 crore in three days of the launch of its Arbour project in Gurugram, where apartments are priced at Rs 7 crore per unit.

May start-up founders and company promoters looking to save on taxes have emerged as main buyers of luxury real estate properties after selling shares or stakes in their companies.

To limit the exemptions of the receipts from very high-value transactions, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget 2023 proposed that the exemptions available under Section 54 and 54 F will be limited to Rs 10 crore.

Currently, any capital gains arising from the sale of long-term assets, including residential houses, are exempt from tax if the proceeds were invested in another residential property and there is no cap on the amount on which the deduction could be obtained. But under the new provisions, a cap of Rs 10 crore has been put on capital gains, on which deduction will be available.

Besides DLF, Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates, Macrotech Developers (Lodha) and Sunteck Realty are the real estate majors who have luxury offerings in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad within the listed universe.

Speaking about the demand, Aakash Ohri, Group Executive Director and Chief Business Officer of DLF says, “Our latest luxury offering, ‘The Arbour’ has received a phenomenal response even before it was launched. The overwhelming response for a project of this scale naturally demanded paperwork on an equally massive scale.”

Constituents of the Nifty Realty index are trading with gains between 0.3 percent to 3.6 percent.