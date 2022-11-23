English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

RCF shares surge 13% to a 52-week high, NFL also gains over 10%

RCF shares surge 13% to a 52-week high, NFL also gains over 10%

RCF shares surge 13% to a 52-week high, NFL also gains over 10%
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 23, 2022 1:15 PM IST (Published)

Interestingly, a few reports in September said that eight PSUs, including RCF and NFL, have been identified by the Central government for divestment in the fertiliser segment.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Rashtriya Chem share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

IST3 Min(s) Read

Exclusive | Pilot, cabin crew shortage hits Air India amid international expansion

Exclusive | Pilot, cabin crew shortage hits Air India amid international expansion

IST2 Min(s) Read

Global Retirement Index 2022 — Check list of best countries to retire in

Global Retirement Index 2022 — Check list of best countries to retire in

IST3 Min(s) Read

WHO is bringing together 300 scientists from the world over to detect outbreaks and pandemics

WHO is bringing together 300 scientists from the world over to detect outbreaks and pandemics

IST3 Min(s) Read

Shares of two leading fertiliser companies, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd. (RCF) and National Fertilizers Ltd. (NFL), soared 13 percent and 10 percent respectively on Wednesday on the back of strong volumes.


RCF shares jumped as much as 137 percent in intra-day trade to hit a new 52-week high value of Rs 119.20 apiece. The stock also saw a spurt in trading volumes, with the number of shares changing hands jumping by more than 5.42 times.

Earlier this week, RCF informed investors that a meeting of the board of directors would be held on November 29,  2022, to consider the declaration of interim dividend on the equity shares of the company for the current financial year.

Since then, the RCF stock has been on a gaining spree. The shares have gained nearly 19 percent in the last three trading sessions (taking Wednesday’s high into account).

Meanwhile, NFL shares also climbed 10 percent in intra-day trade on Wednesday to hit a high of Rs 57.05. The stock has been rising for the past three trading sessions, gaining 14.6 percent during this period (taking Wednesday’s high into account).

The NFL stock counter also saw huge volumes on Wednesday, with the number of shares changing hands jumping by 13.7 times.

Interestingly, a few reports in September said that eight PSUs, including RCF and NFL, have been identified by the Central government for divestment in the fertiliser segment.

Under the new Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) Policy announced by the government in 2020, the fertiliser sector will be the first to be privatised if the government goes ahead with its divestment plans.

Currently, the shares of RCF and NFL are trading at Rs 116.40 and Rs 56.50, up 11.60 percent and 9.82 percent respectively.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

National FertilizersNFLRashtriya Chemicals and FertilizersRCF

Next Article

Indian farmers sow more wheat, rice and slow down on lentils, pulses this rabi season

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng