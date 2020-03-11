  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

RBL shares rally as management clarifies that bank is well-capitalized

Updated : March 11, 2020 11:26 AM IST

After the debacle at Yes Bank, there were rumours around financial health and stability of the RBL Bank, which the management said to be based on misinformation, and warrant clarification.
RBL Bank said that its Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) stands at 145 percent of statutory requirements as at the end of last week.
The bank maintained its guidance for FY20 and said termed reports of any material adverse change in its asset quality after it announced its Q3 results on January 22 as untrue.
RBL shares rally as management clarifies that bank is well-capitalized

You May Also Like

Bajaj Auto launches Dominar 250, priced at Rs 1.6 lakh

Bajaj Auto launches Dominar 250, priced at Rs 1.6 lakh

Adidas sees $1 billion coronavirus hit to China sales, Puma warns on profit

Adidas sees $1 billion coronavirus hit to China sales, Puma warns on profit

Redemptions in equity funds flat MoM but inflows are up, says Subramaniam of Sundaram Mutual Fund

Redemptions in equity funds flat MoM but inflows are up, says Subramaniam of Sundaram Mutual Fund

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement