RBL shares rally as management clarifies that bank is well-capitalized

Shares of RBL Bank rallied 15 percent on Wednesday after its management clarified that the bank is financially strong, well-capitalized, profitable and a growing entity with strong governance set up.

After the debacle at Yes Bank, there were rumours around the financial health and stability of the RBL Bank. The management clarified that the rumours were based on misinformation and also warranted a clarification.

The scrip touched intraday high of Rs 238.95 apiece after gaining 14.99 percent on the BSE.

At 11:15 am, shares of RBL Bank surged 9.19 percent to Rs 226.90 on the BSE.

Quashing the rumours, the bank's management said, “We wish to re-emphasize that RBL Bank is a fundamentally strong institution. Rumours around financial health and stability of the institution especially on social media seem to be misplaced, motivated and not based on facts.”

The bank also clarified that it remained adequately capitalized with a capital adequacy ratio of 16.08 percent with Tier-1 at 15.02 percent, significantly higher than the prescribed regulatory requirement at 11.5 percent and 9.5 percent respectively.

RBL Bank said that its Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) stands at 145 percent of statutory requirements as at the end of last week.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Rajeev Ahuja, Executive Director of RBL Bank clarified that the bank had no exposure to Rana Kapoor or Yes Bank related entities.

“RBL Bank is capitalized for the next 3 years and a large part of our capital adequacy is equity. We have seen no change or slowdown in our deposit and asset base. No Additional Tier I capital was issued to investors. We are adding 1-1.5 lakh retail customers every month,” Ahuja said.

On asset quality, he said that the bank has seen the last of its corporate stress in the December quarter.

“Don't think headline NPA will rise in the banking system as a whole. However, we will have to be watchful of fresh NPAs if economic slowdown continues,” Ahuja added.

The bank maintained its guidance for FY20 and said termed reports of any material adverse change in its asset quality after it announced its Q3 results on January 22 as untrue.

“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been very swift and clear in the resolution plan for the Yes Bank. The regulators are committed to healing the system.”