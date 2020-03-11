Market RBL shares rally as management clarifies that bank is well-capitalized Updated : March 11, 2020 11:26 AM IST After the debacle at Yes Bank, there were rumours around financial health and stability of the RBL Bank, which the management said to be based on misinformation, and warrant clarification. RBL Bank said that its Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) stands at 145 percent of statutory requirements as at the end of last week. The bank maintained its guidance for FY20 and said termed reports of any material adverse change in its asset quality after it announced its Q3 results on January 22 as untrue.