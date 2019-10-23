RBL Bank slips 18% to hit 52-week low as asset quality deteriorates in Q2

The share price of RBL Bank plunged 18 percent intraday on Wednesday after the lender reported a sharp spike in provisions and deterioration in the asset quality in the July-September quarter.

Intraday, the stock fell 17.8 percent to Rs 235.85, its 52-week low. At 11:08 AM, the stock was trading lower by 13.26 percent at Rs 248.90 on the NSE.

Net profit during the September quarter declined 73.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 54.31 crore as against Rs 204.54 crore in the same period last year.

Asset quality deteriorated sharply during the quarter with gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances rising 122 basis points sequentially to 2.6 percent and net NPA climbing 91 basis points QoQ to 1.56 percent in Q2.

Provisions and contingencies increased significantly to Rs 533.3 crore in the September quarter as against Rs 139.68 crore in the same period last year.

