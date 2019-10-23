Market
RBL Bank slips 18% to hit 52-week low as asset quality deteriorates in Q2
Updated : October 23, 2019 11:19 AM IST
Intraday, the stock fell 17.8 percent to Rs 235.85 on the NSE.
At 11:08 AM, the stock was trading lower by 13.26 percent at Rs 248.90.
