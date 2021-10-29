RBL Bank shares decline 15% on weak Q2 results; should you buy the dips?

Shares of RBL Bank declined 15 percent on Friday after the lender reported a 79 percent year-on-year decline in net profit to Rs 31 crore in the quarter ended September.

The stock, however, pared some losses later, trading 8.2 percent lower at Rs 184.85 per share.

The company's net interest income (NII), which reflects the demand for the bank's products, also declined. NII fell 1.8 percent from the corresponding quarter of the previous year to Rs 915.5 crore. The net interest income is the difference between the interest the bank collects from borrowers and pays to depositors.

However, its other income rose 42 percent to Rs 593 crore from a year ago.

RBL's asset quality took a hit. Its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) climbed to 5.4 percent at the end of the second quarter, 41 basis points higher than the previous quarter and 206 basis points higher than the same quarter in the previous year.

Its net NPAs were also up 13 basis points quarter-on-quarter and 76 basis points year-on-year to 2.14 percent. NNPAs give the exact value of NPAs after the bank has made specific provisions.

Its restructured loans were worth Rs 1,352 crore, of which loans worth Rs 645 crore were restructured in the second window. Plus, restructured loans worth Rs 136 crore are now NPAs. Loan restructuring means modifying the terms and conditions of the contract in case of financial distresses caused by events such as a pandemic.

Gross slippages fell to Rs 1,217 crore, down over 10.3 percent quarter-on-quarter. The most contribution came from its microfinance and credit card portfolios. Slippages are a gradual accommodation of NPAs during a period.

The bank reported a 33 percent rise in provision and contingencies to Rs 651.49 crore, though sequentially, it was down 53 percent. A contingency can be a negative event like recession or fraud. Banks are required to set aside some funds for protection against such losses.

Its outstanding advances were flat at Rs 56,0009 crore. But the wholesale advances rose to Rs 25,224 crore, year-on-year. Its retail advances declined 4 percent to Rs 30,784 crore as compared to the previous year.

Its outstanding deposits rose 17 percent to Rs 75, 588 crore as compared to the previous year. Current account savings deposits also rose 33 percent. And the CASA ratio (ratio of current and savings accounts to total deposits) improved to 35.4 percent from 33.7 percent in the previous quarter.

Yes Securities has a 'Buy' rating on RBL with a revised target price of Rs 237. The brokerage said it values "the bank at 1.0x FY23 P/BV for an FY22E/23E/24E RoE profile of 2.9/10.9/12.4 percent."

CLSA has downgraded the stock to 'Outperform' from a 'Buy' rating. It has also revised the target price to Rs 230 from Rs 235. It said the bank has a long journey to normalisation as its slippages remained elevated "albeit on expected lines and restructured book almost doubling to 3.7 percent of loans".

JPMorgan has a 'Neutral' call on the stock with a target price at Rs 200 per share. The brokerage expects the stock to struggle given weaker print on asset quality and growth.