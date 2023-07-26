Mahindra and Mahindra has 3.5% stake in RBL Bank, lender clarifies to exchanges

1 Min Read
Shares of RBL Bank had ended 7 percent higher on Wednesday post the CNBC-TV18 newsbreak. The stock ended at a 52-week high.
In response to CNBC-TV18's newsbreak, private lender RBL Bank Ltd. has clarified that automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has a 3.53 percent stake in the bank as of July 21, 2023.
CNBC-TV18 had reported earlier on Wednesday (July 26) that the Mahindra Group had acquired up to 4 percent stake in the Mumbai-based lender.
As per the June quarter shareholding pattern, Mahindra and Mahindra's name does not appear in the list of public shareholders.
