CNBC-TV18 newsbreak confirmed: M&M acquires 3.53% stake in RBL Bank for Rs 417 crore

Shares of RBL Bank had ended 7 percent higher on Wednesday post the CNBC-TV18 newsbreak. The stock ended at a 52-week high.

In response to CNBC-TV18's newsbreak, private lender RBL Bank Ltd. has clarified that automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has a 3.53 percent stake in the bank as of July 21, 2023.

Share Market Live NSE

In a separate statement to the exchanges, Mahindra & Mahindra mentioned that it acquired the stake at a cost of Rs 417 crore. The stake was acquired at Rs 197 per share.

It further added that 'under no circumstances' will the stake exceed 9.9 percent of the total equity of RBL Bank.

Based on current regulations of the RBI, Industrial houses can hold a maximum 10 percent stake in banks but can't be their promoters. The RBI also does not allow a banking license to an industrial house. The Mahindra Group may apply for a dispensation from the RBI, a source had earlier told CNBC-TV18.

CNBC-TV18 had reported earlier on Wednesday (July 26) that the Mahindra Group had acquired up to 4 percent stake in the Mumbai-based lender.

Shares of RBL Bank had ended 7 percent higher on Wednesday post the CNBC-TV18 newsbreak.

As per the June quarter shareholding pattern, Mahindra and Mahindra's name does not appear in the list of public shareholders.

RBL Bank has had a bumpy last few years with Vishwavir Ahuja stepping down as MD & CEO to the Reserve Bank of India appointing its own official on the board in December 2021. The sudden exit and RBI's actions had put the private lender under the lens over its financial and asset quality strength.