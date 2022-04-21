RBL Bank investors hope that a new CEO will fix all problems

Shares of RBL Bank rose as much as 7 percent on Thursday a day after sources told CNBC-TV18 that the interim Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rajeev Ahuja’s exit in June will pave way for a new MD and CEO.

At 12:40 am, shares of RBL Bank were up 2.5 percent at Rs 127.1 on BSE. The stock has gained after four days of consecutive falls.

RBL Bank shares touched an intraday high at Rs 132.5 on BSE today. (Source: BSE)

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that it is unlikely that Ahuja's name is among the shortlisted names of candidates for the position of MD and CEO, which is most likely to have cheered the Street.

RBL Bank has approved candidates for the position of MD and CEO and sent shortlisted names to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for approval, CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported.

RBI had named Rajeev Ahuja as the interim CEO of RBL Bank after its CEO Vishwavir Ahuja proceeded on leave in December 2021.

Market participants believe a new MD and CEO would fix all the problems faced by the bank.

RBL Bank had been plagued by concerns around asset quality and liquidity position. Analysts had said that the bank’s business strategy around ramping up cards acquisition will entail significant operating expenses which is expected to keep profitability under pressure in the near-to-medium term.

“Elevated opex with derailed growth momentum leads us to revise earnings downwards,” ICICI Securities had said in its latest result update in January.

Ahuja’s name not being among the suggestions for a new CEO and MD is in line with what RBI wanted and is a positive move, an analyst from a domestic brokerage firm told CNBC-TV18.

Market buzz was that Ahuja was too influential for the central bank’s comfort. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did not want one person to command such power and influence on the board and in running the operations of the bank, the analyst said.

However, the lender also has some positives which has prompted investors to buy the banking stock.

Some market participants believe new management could trigger a cycle of clean-up which is encouraging. Additionally, the risk-reward ratio also appears to be largely favourable and the stock seems to be fairly valued which makes them believe that RBL Bank is a good buying option from a 2-3 year perspective.