RBI unshackles Tamilnad Mercantile Bank from opening new branches

Shares of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd ended at Rs 483.20, down by Rs 2.15, or 0.44 percent on the BSE.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank on Friday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lifted restrictions on branch opening with effect from October 21, 2022.

This comes after the bank’s shares were listed on the stock exchanges on September 15, 2022. The Tuticorin-based bank proposes to utilise the proceeds from the issue to augment its Tier-I capital base to meet future funding requirements.
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is one of the oldest private sector banks in the country with a history of nearly 100 years. It offers a wide range of banking and financial services primarily to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), agricultural and retail customers.
Also Read: US regulator asks ICICI Bank's New York branch to enhance secrecy act processes
As of March 2022, the bank has 509 branches of which, 106 branches are in rural areas, 247 in semi-urban, 80 in urban, and 76 in metropolitan centres. It had a customer base of around 5.08 million as of March 2022. Of these, nearly 80 percent comprised customers who were associated with the bank for more than five years.
