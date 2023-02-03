RBI says Indian banks resilient, stable against Adani group companies' debts

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said India's banking sector remains resilient and stable after media reports expressed concern about the exposures of Indian banks to Adani Group.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said India's banking sector remains resilient and stable after media reports expressed concern about the exposures of Indian banks to Adani Group.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Pakistan economy at alarming level as foreign reserves drop to $3.1 billion from $16.6 billion in a year
Feb 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on inflation, taxes, GDP and more. Read the full interview here
Feb 3, 2023 IST37 Min(s) Read
FM hints at lowering income tax burden further, says taking 42.7% from highly skilled doesn't look fair
Feb 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
FM says the process is on to decide on the best possible timing for divestments
Feb 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Adani Group's listed companies lost over $100 billion in value in just over a week after short-seller Hindenburg Research's scathing report flagged concerns about the ports-to-energy conglomerate's debt levels and alleged stock manipulation, accounting fraud and the use of tax havens.
Noting that media reports have been expressing concerns about the exposures of Indian banks to a business conglomerate, the central bank said as the regulator and supervisor, the RBI maintains a constant vigil on the banking sector and on individual banks with a view to maintain financial stability.
The apex bank said, "The RBI has a Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC) database system where the banks report their exposure of Rs 5 crore and above which is used for monitoring purposes."
"As per the RBI’s current assessment, the banking sector remains resilient and stable. Various parameters relating to capital adequacy, asset quality, liquidity, provision coverage and profitability are healthy. Banks are also in compliance with the Large Exposure Framework (LEF) guidelines issued by the RBI," he said.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Feb 3, 2023 7:01 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!