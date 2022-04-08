Most stocks falling under the interest rate-sensitive umbrella held on to green territory on Friday after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-led MPC held the repo rate -- the interest rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to commercial banks -- unchanged at four percent. The RBI raised its retail inflation forecasts for the year ending March 2023 and brought down its economic growth projections.

SBI, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB, SBI Life, Muthoot Finance, Cholamandalam Investment were among the top gainers in the financial services space, rising between 0.2 percent and 6.6 percent an hour into RBI announcements. On the other hand, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Piramal Enterprises were down around one percent each. Kotak Mahindra Bank edged 0.1 percent lower.

Stocks in the auto space were mixed. Tata Motors, TVS Motor and Ashok Leyland rose around 1-2 percent, but Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto slipped up to 0.6 percent.

Here's how the rate-sensitive stocks fared after the RBI's April 8 announcements:

Banking

Stock Change (%) BANDHANBNK 3.8 AUBANK 2.1 FEDERALBNK 1.5 PNB 0.8 BANKBARODA 0.6 INDUSINDBK 0.4 SBIN 0.2 AXISBANK 0.2 ICICIBANK 0.2 KOTAKBANK -0.1 IDFCFIRSTB -0.5 HDFCBANK -1

Financial services

Stock Change (%) CHOLAFIN 6.6 SBILIFE 2.2 ICICIPRULI 2 MUTHOOTFIN 1.2 RECLTD 0.5 PFC 0.4 BAJAJFINSV 0.3 HDFCLIFE 0.2 SRTRANSFIN 0.2 HDFCAMC 0.1 BAJFINANCE 0.1 SBICARD -0.2 ICICIGI -0.6 PEL -0.9 HDFC -1

Auto

Stock Change (%) TVSMOTOR 2.3 ASHOKLEY 1.4 TATAMOTORS 0.9 SONACOMS 0.8 BALKRISIND 0.7 BHARATFORG 0.3 BOSCHLTD 0.3 MRF 0.2 TIINDIA -0.1 MARUTI -0.2 M&M -0.2 EICHERMOT -0.3 BAJAJ-AUTO -0.6 HEROMOTOCO -0.6 ESCORTS -5.4

Realty

Stock Change (%) PRESTIGE 2.4 SUNTECK 1 BRIGADE 1 LODHA 0.9 PHOENIXLTD 0.8 SOBHA 0.3 GODREJPROP -0.1 DLF -0.6 IBREALEST -1 OBEROIRLTY -3

Consumer durables