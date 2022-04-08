0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

RBI Effect: SBI, Axis, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, TVS hold on to green; HDFC twins, Maruti in red

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

After RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-led MPC held the repo rate unchanged, most of the interest rate-sensitive stocks held on to the green. SBI, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB, SBI Life, Muthoot Finance, Cholamandalam Investment were among the top gainers in the financial services space, though the HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and Piramal Enterprises were among the fewer laggards.

RBI Effect: SBI, Axis, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, TVS hold on to green; HDFC twins, Maruti in red
Most stocks falling under the interest rate-sensitive umbrella held on to green territory on Friday after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-led MPC held the repo rate -- the interest rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to commercial banks -- unchanged at four percent. The RBI raised its retail inflation forecasts for the year ending March 2023 and brought down its economic growth projections.
SBI, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB, SBI Life, Muthoot Finance, Cholamandalam Investment were among the top gainers in the financial services space, rising between 0.2 percent and 6.6 percent an hour into RBI announcements. On the other hand, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Piramal Enterprises were down around one percent each. Kotak Mahindra Bank edged 0.1 percent lower.
Stocks in the auto space were mixed. Tata Motors, TVS Motor and Ashok Leyland rose around 1-2 percent, but Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto slipped up to 0.6 percent.
Here's how the rate-sensitive stocks fared after the RBI's April 8 announcements:
Banking
StockChange (%)
BANDHANBNK3.8
AUBANK2.1
FEDERALBNK1.5
PNB0.8
BANKBARODA0.6
INDUSINDBK0.4
SBIN0.2
AXISBANK0.2
ICICIBANK0.2
KOTAKBANK-0.1
IDFCFIRSTB-0.5
HDFCBANK-1
Financial services
StockChange (%)
CHOLAFIN6.6
SBILIFE2.2
ICICIPRULI2
MUTHOOTFIN1.2
RECLTD0.5
PFC0.4
BAJAJFINSV0.3
HDFCLIFE0.2
SRTRANSFIN0.2
HDFCAMC0.1
BAJFINANCE0.1
SBICARD-0.2
ICICIGI-0.6
PEL-0.9
HDFC-1
Auto
StockChange (%)
TVSMOTOR2.3
ASHOKLEY1.4
TATAMOTORS0.9
SONACOMS0.8
BALKRISIND0.7
BHARATFORG0.3
BOSCHLTD0.3
MRF0.2
TIINDIA-0.1
MARUTI-0.2
M&M-0.2
EICHERMOT-0.3
BAJAJ-AUTO-0.6
HEROMOTOCO-0.6
ESCORTS-5.4
Realty
StockChange (%)
PRESTIGE2.4
SUNTECK1
BRIGADE1
LODHA0.9
PHOENIXLTD0.8
SOBHA0.3
GODREJPROP-0.1
DLF-0.6
IBREALEST-1
OBEROIRLTY-3
Consumer durables
StockChange (%)
ORIENTELEC1.7
HAVELLS1.6
DIXON1.4
TITAN1.2
VGUARD1
CROMPTON1
KAJARIACER0.8
VOLTAS0.7
WHIRLPOOL0.6
RELAXO0.6
AMBER0.5
BATAINDIA0.4
RAJESHEXPO0.4
BLUESTARCO0.2
TTKPRESTIG-0.1
(Edited by : Sandeep Singh)
Tags
Previous Article

Russia-Ukraine news LIVE: Russia suspended from Human Rights body, Biden calls 'meaningful step' by international community

Next Article

Bandhan Bank rallies 4.5% after HDFC sells 3.1% equity via block deal on BSE

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More