RBI MPC meet: 3 out of 4 brokerages expect 25 bps repo rate cut on Aug 7

Updated : August 06, 2019 01:56 PM IST

The central bank has already reduced the repo rate thrice in the last three reviews. The expectations of another 25 bps rate cut this week is higher, to boost the slowing economy.
ICICI Securities, Edelweiss and State Bank of India expect RBI to cut 25 bps repo rate. While, Bank of Baroda expects 50 bps rate cut.
