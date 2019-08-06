RBI MPC meet: 3 out of 4 brokerages expect 25 bps repo rate cut on Aug 7

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to bring down the benchmark policy rate by a quarter percentage point in its third bi-monthly policy decision this week, according to analysts.

ICICI Securities expects the MPC to cut repo rate by 25 basis points. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

In its report, the brokerage said that the escalation of US-China trade war in recent days has led to severe global risk aversion, which could play on the MPC’s mind.

“Domestic growth impulses are also showing poor signs of recovery which could prompt the MPC to cut rates to support growth by lowering the cost of borrowing. Headline inflation continues to remain benign with any increase in food prices countered by weakening core inflation”, the report added.

The brokerage believes that headwinds from global development could weaken domestic growth further and open the space for another rate cut.

State Bank of India also expects the RBI to cut repo rate by 25 bps.

“We however foresee significant volatility in g-sec yields that could first rise precipitously (even 6.5-6.6 percent is not ruled out) and then decline precipitously (below 6 percent), reflecting global headwinds . Banks will cut deposit rates further and lending rates will witness a faster incremental fall in coming months. This could aid recovery, but it is unlikely before late Q3FY20.”

Edelweiss also sees a 25 bps rate cut more probable as it believes the entire responsibility of reviving the economy now rests on the central bank’s shoulders as the recent budget focused only on fiscal consolidation.

Meanwhile, Bank of Baroda expects RBI to cut rates by 50 bps this week to support growth as inflation remains below RBI’s target of 4 percent.